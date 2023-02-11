Mexico North America Summit

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaks during the North America Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

 Fernando Llano

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he ordered the “take down” of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that “violated Canadian airspace.”

Trudeau said a U.S. F-22 jet “successfully fired at the object” over the Yukon Territory.

