Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he ordered the “take down” of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that “violated Canadian airspace.”
Trudeau said a U.S. F-22 jet “successfully fired at the object” over the Yukon Territory.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he ordered the “take down” of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that “violated Canadian airspace.”
Trudeau said a U.S. F-22 jet “successfully fired at the object” over the Yukon Territory.
“I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object,” Trudeau said in a social media statement.
The Canadian announcement comes after the U.S. military shot down another UFO off the northern coast of Alaska. Both military actions against the UFOs were undertaken via North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) — a joint defense group operated by the U.S. and Canada.
The White House and Pentagon confirmed that a F-22 jet shot down a “high-altitude” UFO off the northern coast of Alaska.
U.S. security officials said they don’t know what the object is yet or where it is from.
“We’re calling this an “object,” because that’s the best description we have right now. We do not know who owns it, whether it’s a — whether it’s state owned or — or corporate owned, or privately owned. We just don’t know,” said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the U.S. National Security Council.
U.S. and Canadian officials have avoided use of the term “UFO” — with its connotations of alien life, science fiction and ‘conspiracy theories’ — in describing the unidentified flying objects.
The two UFO shoot downs come after a U.S. jet took down a China surveillance balloon that traversed U.S. airspace from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska through Montana and other parts of the country before being taken down off the South Carolina coast.
Montana Republicans — including U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and Gov. Greg Gianforte — faulted U.S. President Joe Biden for not shooting down the suspected Chinese spy airship earlier. The surveillance zeppelin was near U.S. nuclear missile sites in Montana.
The two UFO takedowns also come as the U.S. and NATO allies up their military support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.
The U.S. has sent more $29 billion in weapons and munitions to Ukraine. American, German, French and British tanks are also being sent to bolster Ukraine against invading Russian forces.
Ukraine also requested F-16 fighters jets from NATO putting in a formal request with the Netherlands.
No countries or groups have claimed ownership or operating the two UFOs in Alaska and Canada.
NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command said recovery efforts for Friday UFO are being challenged by extreme weather conditions, limited daylight and trying to navigate sea ice in the Arctic Ocean.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.