The U.S. military has shot down a third unidentified flying object (UFO) in the past three days.
There were multiple reports Sunday of a U.S. shoot down of an unidentified object over Lake Huron — including from members of Congress.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible up to pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, at times. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear, and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Pacific cold front will bring periods of accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then a stronger cold front moves north to south Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing another round of accumulating snow, along with gusty northerly winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&
The U.S. military has shot down a third unidentified flying object (UFO) in the past three days.
There were multiple reports Sunday of a U.S. shoot down of an unidentified object over Lake Huron — including from members of Congress.
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, said Sunday afternoon another “object” that been shot down.
“The U.S. military has decommissioned another 'object' over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots,” said Bergman, who represents Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. “The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, confirmed earlier in the day that the military was following an “object above Lake Huron.”
The Great Lakes take down comes after U.S. jets shot down unidentified objects over the far northern coast of Alaska on Friday and in Canada’s Yukon Territory on Saturday.
Those come after the Feb. 4 shoot down of a Chinese spy airship that traversed Montana and other U.S. states before being taking down off the South Carolina coast.
The Chinese government claimed that blimp was a wayward weather balloon. U.S. and Canadian officials have not said what the UFOs are including their potential origins.
U.S. relations with Russia have also been tense over the war in Ukraine, more than $29 billion in Pentagon support for Kyiv and American-led economic sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of a wider conflict with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine.
U.S. and Canadian officials have avoided using the term 'UFO' in describing the object.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.