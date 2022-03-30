...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6
inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Southern Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
BOZEMAN (AP) — A 29-year-old man died after a fall while snowboarding at Montana's Big Sky Resort, authorities said last Friday.
Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade died after he reportedly fell while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.
An investigation into the cause and manner of Chandler's death was ongoing.
A second March 23 accident at Big Sky left a Utah woman competing in an extreme skiing event with severe injuries including a shattered skull. Mikayla Willis, of Park City, was airlifted to a hospital in Billings, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.