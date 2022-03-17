Jennifer J. Hill, assistant teaching professor of American Studies at Montana State University, will lecture about her new book, “Birthing the West: Mothers and Midwives in the Rockies and Plains,” at 4 p.m. Monday, March 28, in the Leigh Lounge in the Strand Union Building at MSU.
The lecture, sponsored by the Ivan Doig Center, is part of Women’s History Month and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow, and books will be available for purchase.
“Birthing the West” charts the experiences of childbirth across Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming during the in the 19th and 20th centuries. Hill writes that in a region with historically high rates of maternal and infant death, childbirth took on even more importance in defining families, communities and nations.
Often miles away from physicians, women turned to other women, fellow mothers and midwives to help deliver their babies. Hill’s book explores women’s control over their own health and well-being and their loss of that power as physicians claimed more authority over reproductive health. The transition from home to hospital and from midwife to doctor created a dramatic shift in the intimately personal act of birth, her research reveals.
Hill serves as the executive director of the Women’s Reproductive History Alliance, a digital museum dedicated to educating the public on reproductive history.
The MSU American Studies Program and the Extreme History Project also sponsor the lecture.