Donald Ryan Ostrander, 29, of Three Forks, was arrested for a July 1 assault on another Three Forks man. Although the victim looked like he had been assaulted, Ostrander tried to make the deputy on the scene believe he was the actual victim. He told the deputy he had been cooking dinner, minding his own business, and the other man had come up behind him and hit him with a pipe. He also said he blacked out, remembered little, and came to outside after he had punched the other man in the face. A breathalyzer on Ostrander came back at .055 BAC. The deputy believed the victim’s version of the incident.
Ostrander was picked up July 2 for probation violations of assault and drinking alcohol. A $100,000 bond recommended.
n n n
An employee of Montana State University was caught with his hand in the university cookie jar.
Quentin Michael Bates, 29, of Bozeman, was arrested July 1 for embezzlement from the university. He is accused of misusing his MSU employee charge card to the tune of $8,543.37. The actual amount in question is larger, but some items eventually were reimbursed by Bates and not included in the final amount. The questionable charges were put on the card between February and June 2021.
Since he had used the card to buy a United Airlines ticket to Paris for a flight later in July, Bates was considered a flight risk.
n n n
Michael Ray Conne, 34, of Gallatin Gateway, was served with a bench warrant July 3 for criminal mischief, first-offense driving while suspended, using someone else’s license plates, and contempt of court.
n n n
This is the tale of the float trip that ended up in the ditch.
A 26-year-old woman spent the Fourth of July floating the Jefferson River with her family but around 6:30 p.m. drove her Chevy pickup off the road and into the ditch near the intersection of Clarkston and Crystal Mountain roads.
The truck ended up on its side in the ditch, and the woman ended up blowing a .180 BAC on the Montana Highway Patrolman’s breathalyzer. At the time she was arrested for child endangerment because her 2-year-old child was in the back seat.
n n n
It started out as a welfare check on a driver who was parked in Central Park by the railroad tracks, Heeb Road, and the drainage ditch. The driver, Clinton Ross Durham, 35, appeared to be asleep but had his Yukon in drive.
He was originally arrested for first-offense DUI. A charge of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) was added, along with expired registration, and third-offense no insurance.
n n n
The towels were a dead-giveaway.
A Bozeman City policeman checked on a car in the Kenyon-Noble parking lot, curious about the towels covering the front and back license plates. Turns out, the driver Brandon Daniel Naranche, 41, of Gallatin Gateway, was driving while suspended. After being arrested for that, a jail pat down of Naranche yielded what appeared to be methamphetamine. A felony charge of possession of dangerous drugs was added.
n n n
On July 4, a subcontractor for the Yellowstone Club reported his truck stolen from a lot used by Yellowstone Club employees, west of the Cardinal Beverage lot. The victim told a sheriff’s deputy he had checked tow yards and found his truck behind a fenced-in tow yard on 78605 Gallatin Road. It bore plates from an inactive 1989 Chevy truck, not the vehicle’s actual plates.
Jack Alan Johnson, 71, said he had permission to tow “abandoned vehicles” from the Cardinal lot. Johnson refused to answer if he was with a registered tow company. The registration he showed the deputy was the victim’s registration.
The truck had had its steering column taken apart and replaced. The truck’s ignition had also apparently been disassembled, and the owner’s tool box in the truck bed had been pried open, with its padlock still intact.
Johnson was jailed without bail for felony theft of a vehicle and the owner’s personal property.
n n n
It’s no surprise, but a car on Jackrabbit Lane with the one headlight and traveling seven miles below the speed limit at 1:45 a.m. got pulled over.
n n n
On July 4, Flint Frederick Schaplow, 41, of Bozeman was arrested for fifth-offense driving under the influence. Additional charges of fleeing from a peace officer are pending.
n n n
A bench warrant out of Park County was served July 6 on Christopher Jon Henle, 45, of Manhattan, for failure to appear in court, pay fines or comply with court orders. His original charge of first-offense driving while suspended dates back to Dec. 15, 2020.
n n n
On July 7, Dustin William Stewart, 43, from the Manhattan area, was stopped by the Montana Highway Patrol because he had been driving on the walking trail on the east side of Jackrabbit Lane. He said he was out at midnight looking for a friend’s dog, but the full can of beer got him an open-container citation. He blew a .326 BAC on the breathalyzer and was charged with first-offense driving under the influence.