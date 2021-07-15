A Bozeman transient was arrested July 7 for stealing multiple guns and ammo from the Belgrade Rocky Mountain Supply and the Sportsman’s Warehouse.
This started July 4 when a RMS employee realized that a pistol he had put in a display case the day before was gone but hadn’t been sold. According to court records, surveillance footage showed that Corey Dwayne Gustafson, 32, had earlier taken the pistol. When RMS employees watched more footage, they realized Gustafson had stolen three more items from the gun counter July 2, as well as two knives a week earlier.
Gustafson was ID’d by his nautical tattoo and the car he was driving. His first alleged thefts were a rifle scope, red dot gun sight, and a Taser brand mounted flashlight, all totaling about $500. He was seen on tape taking the items out of their boxes and stuffing them down his shorts. Tape taken the next day showed him trying to get into a gun display. When he didn’t succeed, he used the tool to pry open the cabinet, taking a pistol valued at $1,256, the documents stated.
On July 6, Bozeman police were called to the Sportman’s Warehouse, where Gustafson had been nabbed for shoplifting.
His girlfriend in his car in the parking lot told law enforcement Gustafson had been doing methamphetamine; his car was impounded pending a search for contraband. Meth and some the stolen items were found in his car, including a Leopold scope, and $960, which RMS employees were not yet aware had been stolen. He was arrested by the Belgrade police and charged with felony theft.
No coffee for you!!
The new Town Pump on Valley Center Road and Jackrabbit Lane was the scene of an alleged caffeine-centric assault June 9 at about 8 a.m.
Customer Matthew James McGillen, 40, of Sandwich, Ill., is accused of beating up a Town Pump employee when he discovered the store was out of coffee. When the deputy sheriff showed up, McGillen insisted the employee had started the fight, but McGillen’s boss disagreed and said he’d had to pull McGillen off the other man. McGillen was charged with assault.
In the Gallatin Canyon on July 9, a Ram truck crashed against a guardrail. A trail of damaged road signs and the suspect hiding along the riverbank led to him being charged with his fourth DUI and six other various charges.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded to a report of the crash in the canyon near Big Sky. Nicholas Richard Schatz, 29, was eventually found hiding along the riverbank.
He admitted he had been drinking and said he had been driving from the River House to the 320 Ranch, where he lived in one of the wrangler cabins.
He was given a total of seven citations. In addition to the DUI, he was charged with driving while suspended, failure to notify the owner after an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, an open container violation, obstructing a peace officer, and driving without Interlock engaged.
James Zachary Lohr, 32, of Bozeman, was arrested July 9 for violation of a no contact order when he was discovered in a car with the woman in question, in the Gallatin Gateway area. That was a violation of his most current release order. He was jailed without bond.
Devin Alexander Duncan, 25, of Belgrade, was arrested July 12 on two bench warrants out of Livingston. The original charges on a warrant from March 6, 2018, were for first-offense domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The second bench warrant from Aug. 1, 2017, charged him with first offense domestic assault, violation of a no contact order, and criminal contempt. In both instances, Duncan neither posted bond nor made his court appearances.