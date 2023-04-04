Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty after being indicted on charges related to alleged hush money paid before the 2016 campaign to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court complex. He is running again for president in 2024. The indictment — which includes 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — is also being unsealed Tuesday after Trump’s highly anticipated arraignment. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

