Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty after being indicted on charges related to alleged hush money paid before the 2016 campaign to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Trump appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court complex. He is running again for president in 2024. The indictment — which includes 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — is also being unsealed Tuesday after Trump’s highly anticipated arraignment. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.
Daniels claims former Trump attorney Michael Cohen — who is now a foe of the former president — paid her money to conceal and alleged sexual affair before the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump denies the charges and wrongdoing and claims the prosecution is politically motivated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.