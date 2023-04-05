Finland — which has an 832-mile border with Russia — has officially joined U.S.-led NATO.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed expansion of the U.S.-European military alliance when Finland's flag was raised alongside 30 other nations during a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "From today, 31 flags will fly together — a symbol of our unity and our solidarity." Stoltenberg said.
Sweden has also applied for NATO membership with both Scandanaivian countries moving to join the U.S. alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Joining NATO is good for Finland, it is good for Nordic security, and it is good for NATO as a whole," Stoltenberg said. "Finland brings substantial and highly capable forces, expertise in national resilience, and years of experience working side by side with NATO allies. I am deeply proud to welcome Finland as a full-fledged member of our alliance, and I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as soon as possible."
NATO originated after World War II as a bulwark against Soviet expansion with its members including the U.S, U.K., Canada. France, Italy, West Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands and later Spain. The downfall of the Soviet Union in 1989 has seen more former Warsaw Pact countries joining NATO including a unified Germany, Poland, Romania and the Baltic States.
That has upset Russia and the Kremlin which has cited NATO expansion — including potentially into Ukraine — as part of it justification of its 2022 invasion of its Eastern European neighbor.
NATO members, new and old near Russia, conversely cite concerns about military aggressiveness from Russian President Vladimir Putin — and past Soviet oppression — as leading their motivations to join the U.S. and Western European alliance.
Finland and Sweden have long been neutral. That is changing.
“In May 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership. Both countries are strong democracies with highly capable militaries, who share our values and vision for the world. Less than a year later, we are welcoming Finland as a member—the fastest ratification process in NATO’s modern history,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement. “I look forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member as soon as possible, and encourage Turkiye and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes without delay.”
The U.S also announced a new $2.6 billion military assistance package for Ukraine in the war with Russia Tuesday. The weapons packages include 23 million bullet for smaller firearms, grenade launchers with 200,000 rounds of ammunition, fuel tankers, tank ammunition, satellite systems and gun trucks focused on shooting down Russian drones.
The U.S. has sent more $35.1 billion in military shipments to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, according to the Pentagon.