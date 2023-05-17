...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead,
Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum,
Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt,
Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure,
Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until
0900AM 5/18/2023
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very
Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre,
Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson
Falls are Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Police in Florida said man stole two rare, endangered tortoises from a zoo in St. Augstine.
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after police raided his home and found an endangered Galapagos tortoise stolen from a zoo in St. Augustine.
The same man — Joshua Troy McCarty-Thomas, 46 — is also charged with stealing rare books and comic books from three stores in St. Petersburg and Ocala, according to police.
St. Petersburg police raided McCarty-Thomas’ home on Tuesday, May 16. They say he stole two juvenile Galapagos Tortoises from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in late November. The tortoises are worth $10,000 as juvenile, can reach as much as 600 pounds and live as long as150 years, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Officers discovered one of the rare reptiles in the yard of the house while other had died and its carcass was found in the freezer of the home.
The Florida man is also charged with stealing “rare books worth thousands of dollars” from Haslam’s Book Store in December 2022 and Lighthouse Books in October 2019. Both of those stores are located in St. Pete.
Police in Ocala have a warrant out for McCarty-Thomas for allegedly stealing “valuable comic books” via a burglary of a store, SPPD said.
McCarty-Thomas faces burglary and dealing in stolen property charges, according to jail records.