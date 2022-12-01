A spike bull elk was poached Nov. 10 off Chief Joseph Trail in Big Sky, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking for anyone who knows something about the crime to give them a call. The incident was northeast of Lone Mountain Ranch.

Wardens received a tip about the incident on the poaching hot line, 1-800-TIP-MONT, that the elk had been killed that day around 9 a.m. on private land without the landowner’s permission.

