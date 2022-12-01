...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
A spike bull elk was poached Nov. 10 off Chief Joseph Trail in Big Sky, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking for anyone who knows something about the crime to give them a call. The incident was northeast of Lone Mountain Ranch.
Wardens received a tip about the incident on the poaching hot line, 1-800-TIP-MONT, that the elk had been killed that day around 9 a.m. on private land without the landowner’s permission.
Game wardens found what was left of the elk near a road, including the tendelions and half of the backstrap left with the carcass and wasted.
Shooting spike elk in HD 304, is only allowed for youth hunters and disabled adult hunters who have a permit to hunt from a vehicle.
The elk was apparently shot by a white man in his 50s, average height, round face and a graying beard.
He was seen with six men who appeared to be Hispanic packing the elk out in white garbage bags. They carried the elk to two new Polaris Ranger ATVs — one black and one camo — both with four-door hard cabs.
Anyone with possible information can call the tip hot line. A tipster might be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.