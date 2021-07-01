WHITEHALL – Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on two pelicans that were recently shot and killed illegally on the Jefferson River.
The pelicans were found near the Limespur Fishing Access Site, about a mile upstream from the entrance to Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park. Wardens believe the birds were shot sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, and the morning of Sunday, June 20.
Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
To learn more visit www.fwp.mt.gov