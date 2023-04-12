...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 4 to 8 inches over the Bear's Paw Mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult and
visibility at times could be below one half mile. Isolated power
outages possible due to the heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be most impactful during the
nighttime and morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Police in Florida say a 12-year-old girl took her father’s car, picked up a 14-year-old friend and started a drive to Louisiana to meet someone they met online.
Jade Gregory, 12, was reported missing along with Khloe Larson, 14, from the Lake Butler area on April 6 by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According to police and various reports, Gregory took her father’s Ford Taurus picked up Larson and were driving to Baton Rouge, Lousiana, via Interstate 10. That is an 8-hour, 567-mile drive.
The girls made it almost 400 miles before being located in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, according to the Union County Sheriff. The missing children alerts from by Florida police were canceled on April 6 roughly four hours after they were first issued.
But, the case is not yet closed.
The FBI is investigating who the girls were driving to meet, according to various reports. The federal law enforcement agency was also involved in the search for the girls along with police in Alabama and Louisiana, according to UCSO.
Further details of who the girls were driving to meet, where they talked on social media and the nature of their relationships have not been released.