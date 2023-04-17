Judge Elizabeth A. Scherer presides over the penalty phase in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
The Florida Supreme Court has removed the judge who presided over Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s trial and sentencing after she hugged prosecutors after the sentencing phase of the proceeding last year.
Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Anne Scherer presided over the emotional sentencing of Cruz — who killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Parkland High School in 2018.
Scherer drew attention during the proceedings related to the mass shooting which featured emotional testimony and demands from parents and relatives killed by Cruz at the high school near Boca Raton.
She also hugged prosecutors after Cruz was sentenced to 34 life terms after a jury could not come to unanimous decision to impose the death penalty.
In a ruling released April 13, the Florida Supreme Court removed Scherer from a case involving convicted murderer Randy W. Tundidor.
Tundidor was convicted of murdering his landlord — a university professor — and setting fire to a Plantation residence after bounding the hands and feet of the landlord’s wife and five-year-old son.
The wife and son survived the fire and Tundidor was convicted and sentence to death in 2012.
The Florida man has been appealing his death sentence and Scherer was assigned to handle the latest round of that case.
Tundidor’s defense team asked for Scherer — who has gained social media notoriety during the Cruz case — to be be removed from his case citing “heated exchanges with Cruz’s defense team, during which she accused a member of threatening her children and told two members to ‘go sit down’” and the Broward County judge hugging Assistant State Attorney Steven Klingler “while still in her judicial robe” after Cruz’s life sentences in early November.
Klingler is also the prosecutor in the Tundidor case. Scherer denied a motion to remove her from the case in late November and defense counsel successfully appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court which has instructed the circuit court in Fort Lauderdale to assign a new judge the case.
Cruz’s life sentences have also sparked measures at the Florida Legislature to change the rules for imposing a death sentences from a unanimous jury decision to an 8-4 vote. Republican state lawmakers have approved the a measure after Cruz jurors mustered a 9-3 vote for the death penalty.
Florida legislators are also moving a bill that would allow the death penalty for sex offenders convicted of raping or committing sexual battery on victims under the age of 12.