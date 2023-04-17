School Shooting Florida

Judge Elizabeth A. Scherer presides over the penalty phase in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

 Carline Jean

The Florida Supreme Court has removed the judge who presided over Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s trial and sentencing after she hugged prosecutors after the sentencing phase of the proceeding last year.

Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Anne Scherer presided over the emotional sentencing of Cruz — who killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Parkland High School in 2018.

Tags