Story Creek Elementary School in Belgrade will serve a special, local lunch meal next Wednesday, Nov. 3, as part of a program to teach students where their food comes from.
On the menu is a tasty “Montana Bison and Barley Soup,” which will be served with a smile by the district’s Food Service Director Brittany Moats and the talented food service staff at Story Creek Elementary, Alicia Bellcock and Anna Blackburn.
The bison is from Western Montana Grower’s Cooperative in Missoula.
Fourth-grade students will learn about bison through the Montana Harvest of the Month program.
Belgrade is one of six school districts in the state working with Montana Team Nutrition at Montana State University to test recipes and conduct nutrition education that features Montana-grown and raised foods.
This project, funded by a USDA Team Nutrition Grant awarded to the Montana Office of Public Instruction, is supporting the development of six recipes for use in school meal programs. The recipes feature barley, beets, bison, sweet cherries, and lentils produced in Montana. Recipes will be added to the USDA Child Nutrition Recipe Box, allowing schools from across the nation to experience Montana flavors, recipes, and cultures.
In addition to Montana-produced food, next week’s special lunch will feature bison raffle prizes, a chance to vote in a taste test, and a guest from Buffalo Restoration Inc., who will appear in a life-size buffalo costume.
