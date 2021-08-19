Montana Science center hosts family science carnival
Montana Science Center (MSC) is hosting a science carnival in celebration of its 20th anniversary on Aug. 28 from 2-7 p.m.
New this year, the Science Carnival is a fun event designed for families to experience science up close through activities, experiments and on-stage shows. Bozeman companies, MSU student groups, and local professionals will host booths featuring such activities as liquid nitrogen ice cream, giant bubbles, catapults, baking soda, fire extinguishers, and flying science.
“Families from all over the Gallatin Valley gather at the Science Center to spend time together learning something new, build something, or experience science during a hands-on activity,” said Executive Director Abby Turner. “We invite anyone that wants to engage with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), to join us at our facility.”
Tickets are available on the website at MontanaScienceCenter.org. The doors are open to all individuals, families and kids of every age. Innovation, knowledge, play and creativity are encouraged.
“We are thrilled to be able to share the fun and engaging ways we have been introducing science to kids for 20 years,” said MSC Board President Ryan Galloway, adding that the center relies on support from individuals, businesses and foundations to lower barriers to access to science and technology discovery.
Learn about safety in snake country
WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present a free talk entitled “Goodness Snakes Alive!” on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks ranger Ramona Radonich will speak about the prairie rattlesnake that is native to Montana, including the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park ecosystem. You will learn about what makes these reptiles rattle, how to avoid being bitten, and what to do if you are ever bitten by a rattlesnake.
When helping people learn about snakes, Radonich points to a quote from renowned physicist Marie Curie: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less.”
“By understanding the nature of the rattlesnake,” Radonich said, “we can come to fear it less and instead develop a healthy respect for these amazing reptiles that will help keep us safe in rattlesnake country.”
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns