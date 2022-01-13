Gateway School awarded grant Gallatin Gateway school fifth-graders will become scientists working for a positive change in our local environments thanks to a $2,343 grant from the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program.
Grant funds will be used to purchase sensors to test water for pH, conductivity, turbidity, temperature, and different elements. The fifth-graders will use the instruments on a field trip to Butte to study human impacts on the environment.
Fifth-grade teacher Alix Davis said the students will continue to use the monitors during the month of May to test water samples from sites of their choosing.
“I am very excited for the potential that these sensors have to improve our hands-on learning to make science relatable and fun for the students,” Davis said.
The mission of CFWEP is to foster environmental stewardship and scientific decision-making through place-based learning and direct experiences. This program is focused on teaching about the past and ongoing restoration and remediation of the Clark Fork Watershed.
Conservation district hosts permit workshopThe Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators (AGAI) and Gallatin Conservation District announce a 310 Permit Workshop to be held Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The workshop will take place in the GCD Conference Room, 120 S. Fifth St., Suite B102, in Manhattan.
Topics covered will be: 310 Laws & Rules, CD jurisdiction, meet the Inspection Team, and maintenance vs. new permits. There will also be time for questions and application assistance.
AGAI members and irrigators are encouraged to attend, but all are welcome!
Submit business news by Jan. 21Do you have business news to share with Belgrade News readers?
The newspaper will publish its Outlook on Business special section on Jan. 27 and will include about the west Gallatin Valley’s “Movers & Shakers.”
Please e-mail photographs and notices about new business openings, new employees, promotions or other interesting tidbits to editor@belgrade-news.com or submit them at belgrade-news.com through the Submit News tab at the bottom of the home page. Submissions are due by Jan. 21 at noon.
For more information, e-mail the editor or call (406) 388-5101, ext. 3.
