Their longtime permanent driver for Manhattan's Meals-On-Wheels had to retire, and they also desperately need a handful of daily mealtime volunteers, and a few people willing to be substitutes for all of the above.
It just never ends, said director Roseanne Cruze.
"It's the nature of a senior center; we're seniors serving seniors, and we've never had a ton or volunteers. We always make do with what we have, but ...," Cruze told the Belgrade News.
The Manhattan Senior Center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. "and we'd like some volunteers to help at least one of those days," Cruze continued.
Volunteering as a meal-on-wheels driver takes about 60 to 90 minutes once a week. The driver picks up the meals at the center, and delivers them around town. Cruze would like to get three volunteers, one per day, for that job, and two or three subs.
Meal prep "volunteers usually come in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. once a week. That job takes three or four hours.
Cruze said the center usually serves 30-40 lunches each of the three days they are open.
So, inn a perfect world, Cruze's wish list would get the center three more volunteers each for Tuesday through Thursday; substitutes that are usually needed for two to four weeks at a time; and permanent replacement drivers for Meals-On-Wheels, and two or three subs for that job."
"One day a week isn't a huge commitment, but the problem is it's the lunch hour."
The good news? Volunteers get a free lunch.
The Center, at 102 E. Main, opened in 1977, and was always under the umbrella of the Bozeman Senior Center, until July of 2022. "With COVID, and trouble getting cooks, it got really difficult," Cruze said. Since the change, "we are definitely learning as we go. We are still getting our ducks in a row."
Does Manhattan wish to partner up again with Bozeman? "No, not at this time. Some good things have come from this: we get to do things for just our members, like desserts. We're big on desserts, fancy ones and well-loved by our members," Cruze said. "And we used to have our food deliveries in Bozeman. Now, we get our own orders and it's easier on our volunteers to not have to drive to Bozeman."
The Manhattan Senior Center is now on Facebook, so members can go online to see the week's menus, and center activities.