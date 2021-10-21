Grammy-winning quartet performs Nov. 5Montana Chamber Music Society welcomes the Attacca Quartet, winners of the 2020 Grammy award for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.”
The Attacca Quartet, as described by The Nation, “lives in the present aesthetically, without rejecting the virtues of the musical past,” and it is this dexterity to glide from the music of the 18th through to the 21st century repertoire that place them as one of the most versatile and outstanding ensembles of the moment –a quartet for modern times.
5 BHS students headed to All-State Music FestivalThree choir and two band students from Belgrade High School will travel to Great Falls this week to participate in the All-State Music Festival.
All-State participants are selected after submitting a recorded audition. They will spend two days in rehearsals with guest conductors and perform in concert on Friday evening, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Great Falls Civic Center.
BHS students participating are Rielyn Schaff, Emma Murphy, Jarek Carlson, Kyra Giese, and Carlos Nichols.
To hear the BHS choir closer to home, plan to attend the first choir concert of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Belgrade NewsreconfiguredRegular readers of the Belgrade News will notice this week’s paper looks a little different than it has in the past.
This week’s front section feels heftier than usual because it now includes the Sports and Classified sections, which previously were located in a separate section. The plan is for news and sports to be housed in one section on most weeks going forward, with special sections continuing to be inserted as supplements.
GCD meeting schedule changedThe Gallatin Conservation District has announced it will no longer have a November board meeting. Please plan your 310 projects accordingly. Applications submitted in November will be processed in December.
