Garage Clay’s November Artist Highlight Night will showcase Courtney Ermoian’s pottery on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Garage Clay shop, 5150 Thorpe Road in Belgrade.
During the event, Ermoian’s colorful morel mushroom mugs, fairy bowls, and gold sun and moon hanging planters will be on display and available for purchase. Her playful clay creations are inspired by nature, swirling colors, and the mystical world.
Garage Clay hosts monthly Artist Highlight Shows, celebrating local ceramic artists. The next show will be Friday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m.
Judges needed for BHS debate tournament
Belgrade High School’s Speech and Debate team is hosting an in-person meet this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. If you are interested in serving as a judge, please send and e-mail to belgradeforensics@bsd44.org.
BHS presents “Cinderella” Nov. 18-20
The theatre at Belgrade High will soon be alive with a fairy godmother, a royal prince, and a lovely maiden who finds comfort among the cinders as Rodgers and Hammerstein’s enchanted “Cinderella” is presented Nov. 18-19 at 7:30 and Nov. 20 at 2 at the Belgrade High School Auditorium.
General admission tickets may be purchased at Belgrade Town & Country and at the door an hour before each performance.
“This is such an enchanting show,” said Director Lynn West. “Cinderella has been around for decades because it is a story of hope, where good triumphs in the end, and the music is so beautiful including ‘In My Own Little Corner,’ ‘Impossible,’ ‘Ten Minutes Ago’ and the hysterical ‘Stepsisters’ Lament.’ ”
Haley Mead will be playing the enchanting Cinderella; Shaye Mamungen the charming prince; Amelia McNeil the magical fairy godmother, and Sydney Revenaugh, Erin Revenaugh, and Emma Murphy will make up the wacky stepfamily.
We are excited to perform it for the community. You are in for a treat when you attend the show — the cast and crew are top-notch. The cast, crew and musicians number over 50 people!”
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.