Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Brady, 45, won seven Super Bowls during a pro football career that spanned from 2000 to 2002. He won six of those NFL rings with New England Patriots and one with the Bucs.
Brady won the Super MVP five times and was NFL MVP three times. Brady announced his retirement last year but reconsidered the played one more season with the Bucs.
Brady played in 10 conference championship games with the Pats and Tampa. He is considered the NFL's GOAT – greatest of all time.
Brady is slated to become a television analyst for Fox Sports. The Super Bowl winning quarterback and model Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce last year after getting married in 2009.
#ThankYouTom 🙏🐐 pic.twitter.com/VTOYBpAk2R— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2023
