Bakeries, food producers and some restaurant chains are getting some flack from federal lawmakers and public health activists over the use of sesame after it was added to U.S. Food & Drug Administration's list of major allergens.
Sesame has been added to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as a major allergen requiring specific labeling on products. Eight other foods are already listed as "major food allergens" including eggs, milk, peanuts, soybean, wheat, tree nuts, fish and crustacean shellfish (including shrimp).
The labeling rules requiring sesame be listed on products and menus went into place in January.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Doris Matsui, D-California and Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina along with several other lawmakers chastised the American Baking Association in a letter May 2, saying the industry is not doing enough to protect those with allergies.
They say some baking food companies are “unnecessarily adding sesame to baked goods,” according to a letter and accompanying news release from the lawmakers.
The industry group said food producers are finding it hard to totally remove sesame — sesame seeds — from commercial kitchens. Sesame — in the form of seeds, oil, paste and sauces — are common and popular in baked goods (including breads and bagels) as well as Asian (including Chinese and Japanese), Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. Sesame seeds are small and very hard to completely eradicate from bakeries and kitchens.
The result has been some food and restaurants brands adding sesame seeds and other sesame ingredients to some foods with accompanying labels in order to avoid the costs and complications of cleaning equipment and clearing lines of rid kitchens of sesames.
The 2021 expansion of the federal food allergen requires food producers to list on packaging that it contains or may contain sesames or sesame paste. The new rule went into place in January though the FDA said some food products from 2022 might not have the same sesame labeling as required now.
“The dangerous practice of adding sesame to baked goods that have not previously contained the ingredient, often without notice, undermines the trust that people with food allergies place in the food industry,” the lawmakers wrote to the American Bakers Association.
The legislators worry some food makers are adding “trace amounts out sesame to some baking products” with the accompanying food labeling. They say that is being done to avoid extra costs related to the new sesame rule.
The baking association said in a statement that sesame seeds are a challenge in commercial kitchens and productions facilities. The industry group wants the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to look protocols and procedures related to trace amounts of sesame that might end up in foods.
“We’re nearly five months into the implementation of the FASTER Act, and the baking industry’s priority remains the allergic community’s safety. We strongly support the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) guidance for consumers to always read ingredient labels and to check with the manufacturer if they are unsure whether a food product contains specific ingredients,” the industry group said.
“We’ve also learned that not all ABA Members are impacted by sesame in the same manner. Sesame seeds are often used as a topping rather than mixed into a product. This usage makes sesame cross-contact much more difficult to control than other major food allergens, and more difficult to fully eliminate the risk of sesame cross-contact from shared equipment, such as an oven that is several hundred feet long. Bakers enforce extensive cleaning and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) in their facilities to protect all consumers. Despite rigorous cleaning protocols, sesame is a uniquely challenging allergen to remove from the baking environment, and even the best practices cannot always remove traces of sesame.”
The largest sesame producing countries are Sudan, India, Tanzania, Myanmar, China and Nigeria, according to the Helgi Library.
More than 1.5 million Americans are allergic to sesame, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Several allergy advocacy groups are also upset with baking companies potentially adding sesame oil to some products.
“Instead of complying with the spirit of the law and making foods safer, many bakers are now adding sesame to foods – meaning those foods are not safe for people with sesame allergy. We applaud those bakers that have taken steps to comply with the law and thank Senator Wyden and his colleagues for calling on the American Bakers Association to encourage all its members to do the same,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.