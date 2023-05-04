Bakeries, food producers and some restaurant chains are getting some flack from federal lawmakers and public health activists over the use of sesame after it was added to U.S. Food & Drug Administration's list of major allergens.

Sesame has been added to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as a major allergen requiring specific labeling on products. Eight other foods are already listed as "major food allergens" including eggs, milk, peanuts, soybean, wheat, tree nuts, fish and crustacean shellfish (including shrimp).

