A group of federal lawmakers are upset with bakeries and the baking industry over the use of sesame in baked goods and other foods saying they aren’t doing enough to protect consumers with allergies.

U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, D-Oregon, Doris Matsui, D-California and Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina along with several other lawmakers chastised the American Baking Association in a letter May 2.

