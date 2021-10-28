WASHINGTON – The deadline for organic producers and handlers to apply for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification is Nov. 1, 2021.
The program was created to help producers with the cost of applying for organic certification.
“Many farmers have told us that cost was a barrier to their ability to get an organic certification,” said Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). “By assisting with the costs, this program can help organic farmers get their certification along with the benefits that come with it.”
OCCSP provides cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs of obtaining or maintaining organic certification under the USDA’s National Organic Program. Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent during the 2021 and any subsequent program year. Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, including application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements, travel expenses for inspectors, user fees, sales assessments and postage.
For 2021, OCCSP will reimburse 50 percent of a certified operation’s allowable certification costs, up to a maximum of $500 for each of the following categories: crops, wild crops, livestock, processing/handling, and state organic program fees.
Organic farmers and ranchers may apply through an FSA county office or a participating state agency.
To learn more about organic certification cost share, see the OCCSP webpage, visit usda.gov/organic, or contact your local USDA Service Center.
