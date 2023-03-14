A Russian fighter collided with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea Tuesday, the Pentagon said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry disputes the interaction between nuclear powers near Crimea and the Ukrainian war zone
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavy snow will push through the area Wednesday morning, bringing a sudden reduction in visibility and rapid accumulations. This could cause the morning commute to be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&
A Russian fighter collided with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea Tuesday, the Pentagon said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry disputes the interaction between nuclear powers near Crimea and the Ukrainian war zone
“Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea today,” the U.S. European Command said in statement.
The incident, which included Russia jets dumping fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper / Predator B drone, comes as the U.S. and NATO allies increase military support for Ukraine in the war with Russia and Moscow ups its attacks in the European war zone.
“At approximately 7:03 a.m. (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner,” the U.S. statement continued.
“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa. “In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash. U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely.”
The U.S. military said there have been previous confrontations between Russian and NATO aircraft over the Black Sea and other international airspace. The U.S. has sent more than $50 billion in weapons, intelligence assets and financial aid to Ukraine during the year-long war. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the U.S. drone was flying with a transponder and was approaching Russia-held Crimea when it was confronted.
“As a result of sharp maneuvers around 9:30 a.m. Moscow time, the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle went into uncontrolled flight, lost altitude, and collided with the water surface. The Russian fighters did not use weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV, and returned safely to their home base,” the defense ministry said in a statement provided to state media.
Moscow is also upset with a recent U.S. B-52 long-range bomber training route that was near St. Petersburg, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.