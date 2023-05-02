Police shot a man early Monday morning in Oregon after he was suspected of shooting at multiple patrol cars on Sunday in Salem and Marion County.
According to the Oregon State Police, a Salem Police Department SWAT team member shot and wounded 34-year-old Andrew Erling Kjostad as he tried to flee police Sunday morning.
The incident began at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, according to police.
“Kjostad ran from officers and was shot by a Salem Police SWAT officer during the attempt to apprehend him. A .45 caliber handgun was found lying near Kjostad at the time of his arrest,” OSP said in a statement. “The Salem officer involved has been identified as Corporal Adam Waite. Corporal Waite has been with the Salem Police Department for 15 years.”
Kjostad was transported to Salem Health hospital after the shooting, according to police.
OSP said the ordeal began just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 when the Woodburn Police Department reported shots fired on Young Street in the downtown area. “A nearby traffic camera captured an image of a white GMC Envoy driven by a male in the area at the time. The vehicle had no license plates,” OSP said.
Then at 7:38 p.m. (the same evening), Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant said his vehicle was “struck with gunfire” in Salem and also saw a white GMC Envoy without plates fleeing the scene.
A minute after that incident, two Salem police officers and a witness reported a man in white SUV shot at a patrol car. “A nearby traffic camera captured an image of the driver of a white GMC Envoy shooting towards the Salem officers,” OSP said.