Russian government troops have withdrawn from the streets of Moscow and people are flocking to parks and cafes following a short-lived revolt by mercenary forces that weakened President Vladimir Putin and raised questions about his ability to wage war in Ukraine. The march on the capital by Wagner troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the late-night deal that eventually halted it severely dented Putin's reputation as a leader who is willing to ruthlessly punish anyone who challenges his authority. Under terms of the agreement, Prigozhin will go into exile in Belarus but will not face prosecution and his forces won't either. Neither Putin nor Prigozhin has been heard from since the deal was announced Saturday night.

