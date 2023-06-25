...A frontal boundary with embedded thunderstorms will impact
portions of Broadwater, south central Meagher, Madison, southeastern
Beaverhead, eastern Jefferson and northwestern Gallatin Counties
through 600 PM MDT...
At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Townsend to near Monida. Movement was east
at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Townsend, White Sulphur Springs, Sheridan, Virginia City, Three
Forks, Manhattan, Whitehall, Ennis, Lima, Pony, Monida, Alder,
Toston, Harrison, Cameron, Waterloo, Missouri Headwaters State Park,
Snowline, Cardwell and Radersburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your
vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
People shout and wave a flag of the Wagner Group military company to servicemen prior to their leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
A Ukrainian soldier prepares to fire towards Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier looks at the sky searching for a drone on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers fire towards Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russian government troops withdrew from the streets of Moscow and people flocked to parks and cafes Sunday following a short-lived revolt by mercenary forces that weakened President Vladimir Putin and raised questions about his ability to wage war in Ukraine.