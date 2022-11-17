...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
