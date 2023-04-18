Southwest Airlines requested a stop to all of its departing U.S flights Tuesday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m. that the Dallas-based airlines had requested a stoppage.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall through the day Tuesday will struggle to accumulate and pose impacts to roadways. After 6 PM MDT Tuesday, road surfaces will cool to freezing, which will allow for snow to begin to accumulate on roadways in the evening and overnight. Snow largely ends by 6 AM MDT Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&
...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Broadwater, southwestern Meagher and north central Gallatin Counties through 115 PM MDT... At 1239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 9 miles south of Toston, or 20 miles south of Townsend, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Occasional lightning and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain or snow. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Toston and Maudlow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Southwest Airlines requested a stop to all of its departing U.S flights Tuesday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m. that the Dallas-based airlines had requested a stoppage.
“Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures. Please contact Southwest Airlines for more,” the U.S. agency said.
The airline is reporting technical and computer issues, according to various reports. The full stop initially delayed close to 800 flights, according to ABC News.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.