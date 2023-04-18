...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Gusty winds and heavy
wet snow could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall through the day Tuesday will
struggle to accumulate and pose impacts to roadways. After 6 PM
MDT Tuesday, road surfaces will cool to freezing, which will allow
for snow to begin to accumulate on roadways in the evening and
overnight. Snow largely ends by 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Southwest Airlines resumes flights, after asking FAA for full stop on departures because of firewall glitch
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) has resumed flights across the U.S. late Tuesday morning after computer glitches prompted a full stop on departures at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
An airline spokesman said later in the morning that flights had resumed.
"Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines customer service agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our customers and employees during this morning’s brief disruption," the spokesman said in a statement.
Earlier Tuesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration posted a statement Tuesday morning saying Dallas-based Southwest had requested a stop on its departures.