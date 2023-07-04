FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A preliminary test has shown that a suspicious substance found at the White House on Sunday was cocaine. That's according to two law enforcement officials. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening, while President Joe Biden was at Camp David, after the Secret Service discovered the powder in a common area of the West Wing accessible to tour groups. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.