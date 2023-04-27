Three men are dead after fatal motorcycle and car accidents in Oregon.
• A 63-year-old man died Tuesday, April 25, when his Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped a guardrail on Highway 569 in Lane County.
Oregon State Police said Harlin Adair Grondsdahl, 63 of Veneta, was killed after being “thrown against the guardrail and support posts during the crash.”
“Emergency medical aid was provided by other motorists and first responders, however the operator was declared deceased at the scene,” OSP said in a statement.
• Police also said Wednesday that a Virginia died on a crash in Clatsop County when his Ford Escape left the roadway on Highway 26 and struck a tree.
OSP said Chad Robert Bailey, 37 of Roanoke, Virginia, died in the crash.
“The impact caused the vehicle to roll several times, ejecting the operator, before coming to rest in a wooded area off of the highway,” police said.
Investigators believe the crash could have occurred Monday evening but it was not reported until early Tuesday morning.
• On Friday, April 21, a Santa Cruz, California man was killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Malheur County near the Oregon-Idaho border.
According to OSP, “the preliminary investigation indicated a Honda Civic, operated by Andrew Koehler, 31 of Santa Cruz, was traveling southbound when it entered the northbound lane in an attempt to pass other vehicles. While attempting to make the pass, the Honda Civic sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram 2500, operated by Dexter Hegerhorst, 37 of Adrian, Oregon, and a southbound Toyota Camry, operated by Trulee Shirley Wallace, 24 of Lewiston Idaho, The Honda Civic lost control, slid sideways and was T-boned by a northbound Jaguar, operated by Robert Odell, 63 of Eagle, Idaho.
Koehler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Robert Odell and Jacqueline Odell, 66 of Idaho, were transported to a hospital in Boise.
Hegerhorst was not injured and was towing a horse trailer. None of the animals in the trailer were hurt, state police said.
