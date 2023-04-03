In this handout photo provided by the Command Public Information Office, Western Mindanao Command, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, right, walks with Western Mindanao Commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, left, as he arrives Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga province, southern Philippines on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023. Austin is in the Philippines for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China's increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. (Command Public Information Office, Western Mindanao Command via AP)
The Pentagon announced Monday four new U.S. military installations in the Philippines as part of defense pact between the two countries.
The U.S. Defense Department said those sites include a naval base and Lal-lo Airport in the northern province of Cagayan and an installation on Balabac Island (the western most island in the Philippines’ archipelago).
The moves — expansion of U.S. military footprints in the Philippines — come as the U.S. and Chinese navies jockey for position and superiority in the South China Sea and continued tensions between Beijing and Taiwan.
The U.S. has five other existing military installations in Philippines and has put $82 million in infrastructure improvement into those facilities.
The new sites comes after a February agreement with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to allow for expanding American military and intelligence presence as tensions rise in the region with China.