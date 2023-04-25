A migrant and her children stand by belongings after Tunisian police forces evacuated a makeshift camp outside the International Organization for Migration office in Tunis, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. About 100 migrants and asylum seekers, mostly from Sudan, were camping outside the UNHCR building there. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
In this photo provided by Saudi Ministry of Media, Nour Al-Ghanmi, from the Saudi Royal Naval Forces, carries a tray of sweets to welcome evacuees at Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia, Monday, April 24, 2023, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict. ( Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)
A migrant and her children stand by belongings after Tunisian police forces evacuated a makeshift camp outside the International Organization for Migration office in Tunis, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. About 100 migrants and asylum seekers, mostly from Sudan, were camping outside the UNHCR building there. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
U.S. troops, intelligence and military assets have been deployed to Africa as a rival force battles the government in Sudan.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces group is battling with the Sudanese government in one of Africa’s more populous countries. Sudan has a population of 45.7 million people — ninth largest on the continent.
President Joe Biden invoked the War Powers Act on April 23 to deploy military and personnel in the African region and to help evacuate U.S. Embassy and other Americans from the civil war zone.
U.S. troops will remain in Djibouti and more forces could be deployed, Biden said.
“At my direction, United States Armed Forces personnel have conducted an operation to evacuate United States personnel and others from Khartoum, Sudan, in response to the deteriorating security situation in Sudan. To conduct and support this operation, United States Armed Forces personnel with appropriate combat equipment deployed to Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Sudan. United States Armed Forces personnel will remain deployed in Djibouti to protect United States personnel and others until the security situation no longer requires their presence, and additional forces are prepared to deploy to the region if required,” Biden said in a notification to Congress on Monday.
The conflict broke out on April 15 sparking Western and other countries to evacuate personnel and others from the conflict zone. U.S. and other diplomats have brokered a short-term truce and hope for a more lasting agreement between the rival factions.
“We have deployed U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets to support land evacuation routes, which Americans are using. And we’re moving naval assets within the region to provide support,” said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday.
Other countries including Saudi Arabia, Italy, France and the United Kingdom have also launched evacuations from Sudan and the conflict is sparking some movements of refugees.