Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive to attend a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
The U.S. is speeding up deliveries of Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine as the war with Russia intensifies.
The Pentagon announced Tuesday that will send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv in the fall — “faster than what was initially expected,” according to an announcement.
The U.S. Department of Defense originally said in January could take as much as a year to get the battle tanks to Ukraine.
"Since we've made this announcement, we've been committed to exploring options to deliver the armored capability as quickly as possible," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing. "After further study and analysis on how best to do this, DOD, in close coordination with Ukraine, has made the decision to provide the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank, which will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines, and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year."
The U.S. fast track comes as NATO allies also step up their military support for Ukraine with tanks, fighter jets and other equipment.
"This is about getting this important combat capability into the hands of the Ukrainians sooner rather than later," the general said, referencing potential counter-offensives against invading Russian forces.
"You've heard us talk in the past about trying to work with Ukraine to meet not only their near-term needs, but their medium-term needs," Ryder said. "Taking territory, retaking territory, you know, as part of any offensive will be important ... as will sustaining those gains at some point in the future, as well as being able to deter future Russian aggression. This is all part of ... our broader near-term and longer-term support to Ukraine and their defense requirements."
The Pentagon also said it was sending another $350 million in weapons and ammunitions to the Ukrainian military include grenade launchers and patrol boats.
Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of its rival, the U.S. has sent more than $32.5 billion military and security aid to Ukraine. The U.S. tank announcement amidst meeting in Moscow between
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.