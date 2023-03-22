Russia China

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive to attend a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. 

 Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The U.S. is speeding up deliveries of Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine as the war with Russia intensifies.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that will send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv in the fall — “faster than what was initially expected,” according to an announcement.

Tags