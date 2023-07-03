Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd Assault Brigade fires a 122mm mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Alex Babenko

U.S. military shipments to Ukraine total more than $40.5 billion since Russia's invasion of its Eastern European neighbor in February 2022, according to the Pentagon.

The U.S. Department of Defense's latest $500 million “security assistance” package was announced by the Biden administration June 27.

