National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 10, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The U.S. government is warning media outlets over leaked classified intelligence and military documents from the Pentagon that have been appearing on social media platforms — including Discord.

U.S. Navy Admiral John Kirby, who serves as national security spokesman for the Biden administration, cautioned media outlets Monday on publishing stories on the leaked documents.

