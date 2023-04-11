...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT
REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the
following counties, in central Montana, Meagher. In southwest
Montana, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 759 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
White Sulphur Springs, Ringling, Lennep, Newlan Creek
Reservoir, Checkerboard, Martinsdale, Fort Logan and Fort
Logan On The Smith River.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 5 to 10 inches over the higher terrain of western
Beaverhead County.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT
REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the
following areas, in central Montana, Meagher County Valleys. In
southwest Montana, Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 10, 2023.
The U.S. government is warning media outlets over leaked classified intelligence and military documents from the Pentagon that have been appearing on social media platforms — including Discord.
U.S. Navy Admiral John Kirby, who serves as national security spokesman for the Biden administration, cautioned media outlets Monday on publishing stories on the leaked documents.
“This is information that has no business in the public domain,” Kirby said during a White House briefing dominated by the leaks and increased tensions with China after U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California. “It has no business, if you don’t mind me saying, on the pages of — front pages of newspapers or on television. It is not intended for public consumption, and it should not be out there.”
The leaked documents delve into Russia’s war with Ukraine — including casualties and the state of Ukrainian air defenses — as well as U.S. surveillance on allies including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.
That includes whether Israeli intelligence agents encourage large protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his proposed judicial reforms.
The online document dump also includes classified U.S. intelligence on China and Russia — and shows the depth of information obtained from the Kremlin.
U.S. officials said some of the information in the leaked downloads might have been doctored. “We urge all of you to be very careful about — about how you report on this story since we know, at least in some cases, that information was — was doctored,” Kirby said Monday.
Kirby said a criminal investigation has started and the Pentagon and other agencies are looking protocols and how the leak happened. They are also reaching out to allied countries mentioned in the intelligence leaks. Discord is a social media platform with chat servers related to gaming and other contemporary topics of interest.
“The President has been briefed on this. He will stay briefed on this. The Department of Defense is looking into this. They are leading an interagency effort here to review whatever national security implications might come out of all this. And the Department of Justice is leading a criminal investigation. So we’re taking this very, very seriously,” Kirby said.