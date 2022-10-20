UM, MSU fans square off and help save lives during annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The University of Montana faithful look to defend their title from their Montana State University rivals as the two fanbases square off once again during the American Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle.
In November, Cat and Griz fans go head-to-head to see who can donate the most lifesaving blood at blood drives across Bozeman and Missoula. Last year, Griz nation came out on top, donating 157 units of lifesaving blood compared to 153 units collected at Bobcat drives. But the real winners are the Montana patients who depend on these blood products every single day.
“Blood is life for so many in Montana,” said Montana Red Cross Account Manager Alexandria McKinley, who helps organize drives in Missoula. “Whether you bleed Grizzly maroon or Bobcat blue, we encourage you to come out and give the gift of life. Just an hour of your day really could make a difference.”
Bobcat fans are encouraged to donate at these drives:
• Nov. 8: 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Montana State University Student Union Building, 751 W. Grant St.
• Nov. 9: 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Montana State University Student Union Building, 751 W. Grant St.
• Nov. 10: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Air Force ROTC at the Center for Campus Ministry, 714 S. 8th Ave.
• Nov. 15: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m, Sigma Chi, 722 S. Willson Ave.
University of Montana fans can make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code GRIZCATCHALLENGE or by calling 800-RED-CROSS. Montana State fans can make an appointment by using the sponsor code CATGRIZCHALLENGE.
As an added incentive, anyone who donates at one of these drives will receive a free Red Cross Cats vs. Griz T-shirt, while supplies last. A blood donation takes less than an hour from start to finish and can save up to three lives. Donors can save time by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at [RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass]RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Nov. 19 trapper
education field day set for Bozeman areaBOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a trapper education field day in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The field day will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5:30 p.m. at FWP’s Bozeman office, 1400 S. 19th Ave. Students must register for the field day in advance by visiting register-ed.com/events/view/187564. Students must also complete the free online education course prior to the field day by visiting fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/trapping.
The 2021 Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 60, which requires trappers to pass the education course if they have not purchased a trapping license for at least three previous seasons.
Trappers who have purchased a trapping license for three previous seasons will be asked to list that experience when purchasing a license. All other trappers age 12 and older will need to take the trapper education course before purchasing a license.
Wolf trappers who have taken a wolf trapper education course but haven’t been a licensed trapper for three years will need to complete the full trapper education course to be able to trap wolves in 2022 and beyond.
Montana’s Trapper Education program includes online coursework and a mandatory field day, where students can learn from experienced trappers about trapping ethics, avoidance of non-target species, fur management and safety. This course also includes the mandatory wolf trapper certification for anyone looking to also trap wolves.
For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/trapping.
Yellowstone visitation statistics for September 2022
Commemorate 150 Years of YellowstoneMAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Yellowstone National Park hosted 567,587 recreation visits in September 2022. This is a 36% decrease from September 2021 (882,078 recreational visits), the most-visited September on record, and an 18% decrease from September 2019 (693,118) which was the last year before COVID.
On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September. Visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks must stay informed about what’s open and closed.