The Belgrade Library is sponsoring a free concert Friday from 6-7 p.m., a hybrid of opera and favorite country songs, “Country Roads and Coloratura.”
It features Miles City native mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi and her husband, bassist Colin Ramsey.
The concert is in Belgrade’s Lewis and Clark Park.
These two world-renowned opera singers will be joined by accompanist Julie Gosswiller, MSU professor of piano.
“It’s a nice, easy entry into opera, and a preview of their season,” said Sarah Creech, Belgrade’s adult service’s librarian.
Pezzarossi and Ramsey will perform excerpts from their Intermountain Opera 2021-2022 season, along with their favorite country songs.
In other words, the gamut from Rossini to Randy Travis.
The Aug. 6 concert can be (mostly) moved indoors if it rains, Creech said. “We can probably get 75 people in the library if it rains,” she said. “Bring your blankets and picnic chairs.”
Thorpe road to close next week
The Gallatin County Road Department will close Thorpe Road for road construction at the railroad crossing immediately south of Frontage Road next Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicle traffic must use an alternate route during construction. The closure shall remain in place until construction is complete.
