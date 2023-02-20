U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday vowing continued American and NATO support in the war with Russia.
Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska in Kyiv on Feb. 19.
Air raid sirens blasted as Biden and Zelensky walked through a courtyard during the visit. The U.S. President made the Kyiv stop as part of trip to Poland to commemorate the one-year of the Russian invasion.
Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory. pic.twitter.com/EPtH3fLWWD— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 20, 2023
U.S. officials said the Kremlin was notified of Biden’s trip to Ukraine. The U.S. has sent more than $50 billion in military, security, financial and relief aid to Ukraine in 2022. Biden announced an additional $460 million in U.S. military shipments to Ukraine during his Monday visit.
The White House issued a statement Monday outlining Biden's remarks during the visit — including jabs at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden said:
"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.
Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelensky and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine. I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.
I also look forward to traveling on to Poland to meet President Duda and the leaders of our Eastern Flank Allies, as well as deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the UN Charter that unite us worldwide."
American support for Ukraine and its price tag has garnered some opposition from populist conservatives. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, faulted Biden for visiting Kyiv instead East Palestine, Ohio where a Norfolk Southern train derailment led to intentional explosion vinyl chlorine and other chemicals.
"Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day," Greene said via Twitter. "He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," she said.
Today in Kyiv, President Biden announced a new delivery of critical equipment for Ukraine.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2023
This package includes artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. pic.twitter.com/ThHG6I4uOx