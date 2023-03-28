Bodycam footage of Nashville police officers responding to Monday's mass shooting at the Covenant School.
Nashville police officer confront and kill shooter who killed three kids and three staff members at a Christian school on Monday, March 27.
Nashville police released bone-chilling body-cam videos of officers responding to Monday’s mass shooting at a Christian school and killing the 28-year-old shooter — Audrey Elizabeth Hale.
Hale killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at the Covenant School Monday morning.
Nashville police release body-cam footage of response and killing of shooter at Christian school. https://t.co/ke6SgNatGQ— Mike Sunnucks (@mikesunx) March 28, 2023
Nashville police release body-cam footage of response and killing of shooter at Christian school. https://t.co/ke6SgNatGQ
Video footage released Tuesday shows officers responding and searching the school before confronting and killing Hale.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo killed the shooter — who police said identified as transgender.
Hale killed Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61, according to MNPD.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.