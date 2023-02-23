...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45
below zero.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
1 of 2
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a big pro-war rally in Moscow.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin both promised to keep up the war in Ukraine during the former’s trip to Kyiv and Warsaw earlier this week.
Biden touted U.S. and NATO’s $50 billion worth of military support for Ukraine’s fight against invading Russian forces. That includes another $460 million arms shipment from Washington and commitments from the U.S. and NATO allies of more than 700 tanks and “thousands” of other armored military vehicles.
“Brutality will never grind down the will of the free. And Ukraine — Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” Biden said during a speech Feb. 21 in Warsaw, after visiting Kyiv and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid blaring air raid sirens.
Biden also promised ultimate NATO support — including responding to any potential attacks — for Eastern European neighbors including Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
Those countries used to be under the Soviet sphere of influence and control after World War II.
“The commitment of the United States to NATO — and I’ve said it to you many times; I’ll say it again — is absolutely clear. Article Five is a sacred commitment the United States has made,” Biden told Eastern European leaders. “We will defend literally every inch of NATO — every inch of NATO.”
Article Five is a NATO provision that an attack against one member state whether it be the U.S., France Turkey, Slovenia, Spain or Slovakia.
Biden also noted that he’s been to Ukraine multiple times before his wartime stop. “And I’ve come here six times as Vice President, once as President,” Biden said.
Opposition to U.S. support for Ukraine in the war has come mostly from populist conservatives worried about more support for Kyiv than many communities in the U.S. as well as concerns about an escalating conflict result in a wider war involving nuclear powers.
On the other side, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese State Councillor Yang Wi in Moscow on Feb. 22, as the two powers look to deepen ties in the face of tense relations with the U.S.
The U.S. has been pushing China not to provide military aid to Moscow.
Putin also hosted a large rally supporting the war as part of Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland.
There has also been saber rattling from the Kremlin on a potential wider conflict with NATO and the U.S. stemming from the war. Putin also continued the Russian argument that Ukraine is a bastion for neo-Nazis.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings on this holiday to our military personnel, volunteers, mobilized citizens, and specialists in various professions who are participating in the special military operation,” Putin said. “Our troops are heroically fighting the neo-Nazism that has taken root in Ukraine, protecting our people in our historical lands, and are fighting courageously and heroically.”