U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin both promised to keep up the war in Ukraine during the former’s trip to Kyiv and Warsaw earlier this week.

Biden touted U.S. and NATO’s $50 billion worth of military support for Ukraine’s fight against invading Russian forces. That includes another $460 million arms shipment from Washington and commitments from the U.S. and NATO allies of more than 700 tanks and “thousands” of other armored military vehicles.

Tags