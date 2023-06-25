BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Friday reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade called the terrorist threat of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian authorities.

In a brief televised address, the Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer "tolerate the terror" of the Kosovo government, and that Serbia's military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance" with the Serbian constitution and any orders from President Aleksandar Vucic.

