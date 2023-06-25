In this image made from video, Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 26, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise, at Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, Serbia, on April 22, 2023. Serbia on Friday, June 23, 2023 reiterated the threat of an armed intervention in its former province of Kosovo, unless the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there don't protect the minority Serbs there from "the great terror" of the Kosovo "regime." Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance to the constitution" and orders from the army supreme commander, President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
FILE - Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic salutes as he arrives at the army barracks in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 13, 2021. Serbia on Friday, June 23, 2023 reiterated the threat of an armed intervention in its former province of Kosovo, unless the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there don't protect the minority Serbs there from "the great terror" of the Kosovo "regime." Mojsilovic, said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance to the constitution" and orders from the army supreme commander, President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu addresses a media conference during the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Leaders met in Moldova Thursday for a summit aiming to show a united front in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine and underscore support for the Eastern European country's ambitions to draw closer to the West and keep Moscow at bay. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People attend a protest rally in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)
In this image made from video, Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 26, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict.
Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu addresses a media conference during the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
People attend a protest rally in front of the city hall in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Friday reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade called the terrorist threat of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian authorities.
In a brief televised address, the Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said Kosovo Serbs can no longer "tolerate the terror" of the Kosovo government, and that Serbia's military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance" with the Serbian constitution and any orders from President Aleksandar Vucic.