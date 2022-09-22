The ins-and-outs of municipal budgets can make your eyes roll back in your head. Last year versus this year; projected costs versus actual costs. Reserves. Actual increases. Yikes.
More people equal more taxes which equals more fire stations and potentially more taxes.
Belgrade’s fire department just approved a budget increase of $200,000 over last year. The Central Valley Fire District will be working in 2022-23 with a budget of $13.8 million, up from last year’s $13.5 million.
“We had planned for a 10% increase,” CVFD Chief Greg Tryon told the Belgrade News. “And we actually came in at 6.7 percent revenue increase. That’s less than the last five years. it’s less than the COVID years.’
He said that the district had $4.3 million set aside for personnel, but this year it came in at $5 million. Belgrade is growing — a phrase so common that it begins to sound trite — and that means that its need for all its municipal services is growing, too.
“A lot of that increase is dealing with hiring in the next six months,’ Tryon continued. “Of the last 11 people we hired, the salaries were so low that six people left for something (a town) more affordable.For our starting wage, you could work at McDonald’s,” he said.
This year the CVFD is in contract negotiations, he said. “We have a quality workforce, but for our starting wage, you could work at McDonalds.” He added that the district has filled a couple firefighter positions that have been empty for awhile, and that the operating budget is up $200,000 because “of the cost of fuel, health insurance, inflation, aging equipment.”
Capital improvement costs were down $1.7 million from last year, because the district bought two new fire engines last year, he said.
Fire equipment gets a lot of constant rough use — and has to be regularly replaced. That makes it a never-ending budget item.
“We need a new ambulance. The one we have is two years old and already has 100,000 miles on it. It gets a lot of wear and tear. We are annually answering 2,300 calls. And we frequently have calls back-to-back. Which means we need to have more people come in; which means overtime.”
“The big thing with this budget is planning for an aging fleet of apparatus. The national standard for fire engines is 15 years, with another five in reserve. We have a number of them approaching that. We are working on replacing our water tenders,” Tryon said.
They hold 25,000 gallons each, and in a rural area with spotty zoning and iffy fire hydrants,”it’s a challenge, with no fire hydrant on every corner. A ladder truck is $1 million to $1.2 million to replace. And we have a couple due to be replaced in a couple years.”
An adequately staffed and equipped fire department translates into lower homeowner insurance rates, Tryon continued. “If we’re rated this, they can charge that,” he said. “And having a ladder truck is germane to a low rating. based on (this area’s) growth, we need another fire station,” in the area of Frank and Thorpe. Tryon said the district has found land it wants for the new station, “a fantastic deal for us,” but building a new station takes $8.5 million to $9.5 million, just to build. And another $400,000 to lease the land, which is a steal in this area. And we are already running at minimum staffing right now.”
CVFD bought a “lot of fantastic equipment in 2008” he added, but :it all ages out at the same time. Then there’s the cost of repairing it, too. Compounds the cost and the work load.’
Tryon said the current budget is “a hold in place” budget while the department plans for the growth that is coming.
What would help?
“Access to impact fees,” Tryon immediately answered. “Sometime in the past the county commission removed our ability to collect those fees, ‘because it was unfair to business.’ We think growth should pay for growth, but the couple that’s lived here for 50 years and has nothing to do with the new growth and subdivisions is now being asked to pay for them.”
It’s an uncomfortable reality with no easy, or fair, answers.
“But, emergency services need to be a part of the conversation. The impact of the growth of the cost,’ Tryon said.