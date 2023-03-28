2016 Election Marijuana

Montana has joined the ranks of U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal, Now, the state is looking at how to allocate tax revenue created from cannabis sales. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

In 2020, the state of Montana joined a pack of 20 other states and the District of Columbia when it legalized recreational marijuana. Montana voters passed ballot Initiative 190 on a thin margin of 57% for and 43% against.

The legalization came with a brand new pipeline of tax money and now that the money is starting to flow, a debate is building in the Capitol over how that money should be used and who should be controlling it. Just like alcohol or tobacco and nicotine products, recreational marijuana has a tax of 20% and medicinal marijuana sits at 4%. The current total this year from marijuana sales sits at about $50 million that the state can use.

Tags