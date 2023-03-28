A plan to ship wastewater from working class to East Palestine, Ohio to working class Baltimore for disposal is facing push back.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday his city government is working block a plan to send some wastewater from the Norfolk Southern railroad derailment to Baltimore’s wastewater system.
“After legal review, the City’s Law Department has determined that the Department of Public Works has the authority to modify discharge permits in an effort to 'safeguard Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW) from interference, pass-through, or contamination of treatment by-products.' As such, I have directed DPW to modify Clean Harbor’s discharge permit to deny their request to discharge processed wastewater from the cleanup of the Norfolk Southern Railroad derailment into the City’s wastewater system after processing at a Clean Harbors facility. Clean Harbors has facilities across the country that may be better positioned to dispose of the treated wastewater, and we urge them to explore those alternatives,” Scott said in a statement.
"Make no mistake – I stand against any efforts that could comprise the health and safety of our residents, and the environment. I extend my deepest sympathy to the East Palestine, Ohio community as they grapple with the effects of this devastating derailment on their community, but I must remain steadfast in my commitment to protect our residents – at all costs."