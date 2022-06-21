The Belgrade News was named the best weekly newspaper in its division by the Montana Newspaper Association at MNA’s annual convention in Glendive on Saturday.
The coveted General Excellence award was one of 25 honors awarded to the newspaper for its news coverage, design, advertising and special publications in 2021.
The contest pitted the Belgrade News against the state’s other weekly newspapers of 2,001-4,500 circulation. Included in the group were the Anaconda Leader, Glendive Ranger-Review, Laurel Outlook, Lewistown News-Argus, Sidney Herald, the Exponent, and the Yellowstone County News.
The awards were given in various categories, including news, sports, photography, advertising, and layout and design. Judging for the annual Better Newspaper Contest was done earlier this year by members of the North Dakota Press Association.
The awards were handed out at the annual MNA convention and banquet Saturday in Glendive.
Also during the two-day convention, Belgrade News Advertising Director George Hoffman became the association’s president, and Editor Diana Setterberg was named to the MNA board.
The Belgrade News won the following awards:
FIRST PLACE: General Excellence; Best Front Page (Ben Kennedy); Best Education Coverage (Dan Chesnet and Diana Setterberg for coverage of the Belgrade School District’s 2021 levy election); Best Sports Story (Dan Chesnet on Manhattan Christian athletes Alexis DeVries and Jadyn VanDyken); Best Sports Page Layout and Design (Dan Chesnet); Best Headline Writing (Diana Setterberg); Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services, color (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Sponsor Page (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Online Ad (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Marketing Campaign (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson, Karen E. Davis); and Best Newspaper Special Section (for Home for the Holidays, George Hoffman, Megan Anderson, Karen. E. Davis, Diana Setterberg).
SECOND PLACE: Best Front Page (Michael Tucker); Best Column Writing (Karen E. Davis on Veterans Day); Best Sponsor Page (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Online Ad (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Marketing Campaign (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); and Best Newspaper Special Section (2021 Graduate Keepsake Edition, George Hoffman, Megan Anderson, Diana Setterberg, Karen E. Davis).
THIRD PLACE: Best Education Coverage (Diana Setterberg on the Belgrade school orchestra “flash mob”); Best Continuing News Coverage (Diana Setterberg and Jennifer Verzuh on Jackpot Casino’s appeals to open for business in the Town of Manhattan); Best General News Photo (Diana Setterberg); Best Page Layout and Design (Ben Kennedy); Best Online Ad (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson); and Best Newspaper Promotional Ad (George Hoffman, Megan Anderson).
The Havre Daily News took home the Sam Gilluly sweepstakes award as the top daily newspaper in Montana. The Boulder Monitor won the Thomas Dimsdale sweepstakes award, which honors the top weekly newspaper in the state.