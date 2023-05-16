A bookkeeper has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges after being indicted for allegedly embezzling more than 200,000 from two Montana businesses.
Tara Durnell, 63, pleaded not guilty 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud in federal court May 9. She could faces as much as 20 years in prison if convicted.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office fo Montana, Durnell embezzled money from Kronenbusch Electric Inc. in Conrad and Mitchell’s Crash Repair (an auto body shop) in Great Falls
“From at least November 2013 to 2019, Durnell used her access to KEI’s business bank accounts and software to direct pre-signed checks to cover her personal expenses and then miscode the payments in the software to make the personal payments look like legitimate KEI business expenses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Prosecutors allege that Durnell embezzled more than $200,000 from KEO to pay off personal credit card debts as well as on car payments. She also used the funds to help relatives with their debts.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Durnell stole another $15,000 at the auto body shop “by using pre-signed checks to make unauthorized payments for personal expenses, including taxes on her home and a bar she owned in Conrad.”