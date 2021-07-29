In the week since the Montana Department of Transportation met with the public to present information about the new rest stop to be built west of Three Forks, neighbors of the site near the Interstate 90-Highway 287 interchange have rallied to fight the plan even though they have been told it’s a done deal.
As of Tuesday evening, about 800 people had signed a petition asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to overturn the project, which is intended to replace the existing 20-year-old rest stop at the 19th Street interchange in Bozeman. Under the terms of the deal, developers will trade the new rest area for the Bozeman rest stop property, plus a payment of $1.1 million to make up the difference in property values.
Three Forks Concerned Citizens has organized a Facebook page with the same name, but its members are also running a ground game. Representatives gathered to answer questions and collect petition signatures Monday at the depot in Three Forks; they will be at the Farmers Market in Three Forks this evening (Thursday) to do the same thing.
Some attended a meeting of the Three Forks City Council Tuesday evening, where spokeswoman Amy Weidinger expressed the group’s numerous concerns about safety, environmental impacts, and increased traffic congestion that neighbors fear will result from the presence of the new rest area, which is located a half-mile from the Wheatland Meadows subdivision.
“Please, we are asking you to help us stop the rest area,” Weidinger told the council.
The I-90/287 interchange is located in Broadwater County, about three miles from the city of Three Forks in Gallatin County. Nevertheless, Three Forks Mayor Sean Gifford has long held the opinion that development in the Wheatland area will place an unfair burden on the city.
“We pay a lot of money for police services that get pulled out of town,” Gifford said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I don’t think Three Forks should be subsidizing the growth in Broadwater County … it’s not fair to us.”
Gifford noted that Gallatin County deputies are often called to provide law enforcement assistance over the county line in the Wheatland area.
“There were 132 calls for service last year at the rest area in Bozeman, so that’s 132 more calls for service that we can’t handle out here for law enforcement,” Gifford said.
Though the council did not formally take up the matter as an item of business this week, city Treasurer Kelly Smith said it is likely to be added to the agenda for the next council meeting.
When the contract for the new rest area was awarded in April, MDT District Administrator William Fogarty told the Belgrade News it will offer several advantages over the one in Bozeman, which opened in September 2000 and is nearing “the end of its design life.” Among the advantages he cited are improved visibility, safety, and additional parking.
Bids for a new rest area were solicited through a “Design-Bid” process that precludes the level of public notification associated with some other procurement processes. Most project opponents say they heard nothing about the proposal until after it was too late to protest.