First responders work the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. The deck collapsed, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
The second-story patio floor of Billings' Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way Saturday evening. The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed atop each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club's golf course.