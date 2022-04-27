...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison,
southeastern Beaverhead and south central Gallatin Counties through
500 PM MDT...
At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 15 miles
northeast of Kilgore, Idaho, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Lakeview.
This includes the following highways...
Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 35.
Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
HELENA – Anthem Snacks, a veteran-owned meat snack company in Gallatin Gateway, was this week named 2022 Montana Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Small Business Administration.
Founded less than two years ago by former Green Beret Nate Kouhana, Anthem is rapidly growing in popularity and sales, which have skyrocketed from $70,000 in 2020 to over $1 million in 2021.
Anthem’s snack jerky is hand-crafted in small batches and made with solid pieces of 100 percent premium beef. It maintains its mouthwatering flavor and tenderness by using simple ingredients, slowly marinated, and cooked to perfection using real wood smoke.
“It is a privilege to honor Nate, not only for his service to America, but for his contributions to Montana’s economy,” said Montana SBA District Director Brent Donnelly. “His selfless commitment to giving back and honoring those that serve is testament to his true character.”
Each year, the Montana SBA District Office recognizes a business that is at least 51 percent owned by a Veteran with a successful track record and a commitment to strengthening veteran-owned businesses within the community. Anthem is committed to raising awareness and supporting charitable initiatives for those that serve. Ten percent of all profits go to veteran and first responder non-profit organizations that align with Anthem’s values. Non-profit partners in Montana include Big Sky Bravery, Warriors and Quiet Waters, and Heroes and Horses.
“Our mission is to provide protein snacks to hard-working Americans, while recognizing those that make freedom possible,” said Kouhana.
Nate has also volunteered as a guest speaker for Montana Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship training events hosted by the Big Sky Veterans Business Outreach Center and Bunker Labs-Bozeman.