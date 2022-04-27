move-shake

HELENA – Anthem Snacks, a veteran-owned meat snack company in Gallatin Gateway, was this week named 2022 Montana Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

Founded less than two years ago by former Green Beret Nate Kouhana, Anthem is rapidly growing in popularity and sales, which have skyrocketed from $70,000 in 2020 to over $1 million in 2021.

Anthem’s snack jerky is hand-crafted in small batches and made with solid pieces of 100 percent premium beef. It maintains its mouthwatering flavor and tenderness by using simple ingredients, slowly marinated, and cooked to perfection using real wood smoke.

“It is a privilege to honor Nate, not only for his service to America, but for his contributions to Montana’s economy,” said Montana SBA District Director Brent Donnelly. “His selfless commitment to giving back and honoring those that serve is testament to his true character.”

Each year, the Montana SBA District Office recognizes a business that is at least 51 percent owned by a Veteran with a successful track record and a commitment to strengthening veteran-owned businesses within the community. Anthem is committed to raising awareness and supporting charitable initiatives for those that serve. Ten percent of all profits go to veteran and first responder non-profit organizations that align with Anthem’s values. Non-profit partners in Montana include Big Sky Bravery, Warriors and Quiet Waters, and Heroes and Horses.

“Our mission is to provide protein snacks to hard-working Americans, while recognizing those that make freedom possible,” said Kouhana.

Nate has also volunteered as a guest speaker for Montana Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship training events hosted by the Big Sky Veterans Business Outreach Center and Bunker Labs-Bozeman.